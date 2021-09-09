South Africa

Ipid probes shooting of Phoenix man during alleged altercation with police over his wife

09 September 2021 - 11:34
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a Phoenix man who was shot during an alleged altercation with police officers over his wife. Stock image
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a Phoenix man who was shot during an alleged altercation with police officers over his wife.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the man - who suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach - died in hospital on Wednesday after the alleged incident on Saturday.

Langa said it is alleged that police officers from Verulam police station gave members of the public a lift to Phoenix.

“It is alleged that when dropping a female off, one member wanted her cellphone number.

“At that stage her husband came to the stop to wait for his wife when he saw that she was in the vehicle.”

Langa said the man approached the police vehicle to speak to the officers. His wife had disembarked by then and heard a gun shot. 

Langa said the police officers left the scene.

“The husband was shot in the stomach and was transported to Osindisweni hospital and later transferred to Prince Mshiyeni hospital.”

She said the police officers opened a case against the man “stating he had shot at them”.

“There is also a bullet hole in the vehicle. The vehicle was seized and it is at the station.

“Ballistic tests will be conducted in order to determine from where the shot came.”

Langa said Ipid was initially investigating a case of discharge of a firearm but since the man's death would conduct a murder investigation.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala referred a TimesLIVE request for comment to Ipid, saying the matter is being handled by its investigators.

TimesLIVE

