KZN government says five municipalities are ready to roll out Aarto

The KwaZulu-Natal government says five municipalities in the province are ready to implement the Administration of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system, but the DA is not convinced.

The announcement was made at a provincial executive council sitting on Wednesday.

A statement released by the office of premier Sihle Zikalala, said the provincial cabinet had received a report on the commencement of the implementation of Aarto - a points demerit system for traffic offences or road-related infringements.

“The executive council noted that the municipalities of eThekwini, Msunduzi, uMhlathuze, Newcastle, Ray Nkonyeni, Alfred Duma and KwaDukuza have been identified as ready to implement the Aarto system.”

The executive council said it welcomed “the good intentions of Aarto which includes improving driver behaviour and encouraging motorists to be law-abiding citizens and to reduce road accidents”.

But it raised concern about the recommendation that Aarto stationery “may only be sourced from Government Printing Works at a fee”.

According to the executive council “this move will undermine the possible job spin-offs which may accrue to the province should the supplies be sourced in KwaZulu-Natal”.