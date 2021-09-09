South Africa

NICD says SA showing 'sustained downward trend' in Covid-19 cases

There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

09 September 2021 - 19:25 By TimesLIVE
There have been 2,843,042 Covid-19 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date in South Africa.
There have been 2,843,042 Covid-19 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date in South Africa.
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.

This, the institute said, pointed to a “sustained downward trend” in the current coronavirus surge countrywide.

In total, there have been 2,843,042 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date.

Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,479), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,223), the Eastern Cape (1,117), Gauteng (596) and the Free State (588).

The NICD reported that there was also an increase in 304 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted to 11,027.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Third wave over in Gauteng and Limpopo, says NICD, as SA records 7,338 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

“Gauteng and Limpopo have already met the end-of-wave threshold criteria," NICD acting executive director Prof Adrian Puren said.
News
1 day ago

Government exploring incentives to encourage vaccine uptake, easing of lockdown level 3 mooted

The government wants to use incentives to encourage vaccination uptake. It is also looking at relaxing the restrictions on off-site alcohol sales, ...
Politics
2 days ago

Where are the majority of new Covid-19 cases?

There have been fewer daily cases over the last few days.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  3. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  4. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  5. Mbalula clears the air on R250 driving licence renewal booking fee South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...