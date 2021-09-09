One dead, five injured after car tyre blowout in Benoni

A car tyre blowout has resulted in the death of a Gauteng man and left five others injured.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the accident took place on Wednesday night on the R21 in Benoni.

“On arrival on scene paramedics found a single light motor vehicle had overturned after suffering a blowout.

“Six male occupants of the vehicle aged between 20 and 30 years of age, were assessed on the scene.

“One man was found to have suffered fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival of paramedics.”

Van Reenen said paramedics had to administer advanced life support to another occupant of the car who was in a critical condition, before rushing him to hospital.

“Four other men were treated and transported to hospital for moderate injuries.

“The local authorities were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigations accordingly.”

TimesLIVE