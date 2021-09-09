South Africa

Sassa shuts down 'no vaccine, no R350 grant' claims

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
09 September 2021 - 16:31
Sassa has dismissed as fake a report saying that those who did not get the Covid-19 jab would not be eligible for the grant. File photo.
Sassa has dismissed as fake a report saying that those who did not get the Covid-19 jab would not be eligible for the grant. File photo.
Image: South African Gov‏t via Twitter

The SA Social Service Agency (Sassa) has shut down claims that those who have not been vaccinated will miss out on the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

The grant was reintroduced to provide assistance to people “in dire material need who  are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”, including those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

More than 12-million people have applied for the R350 grant, with millions receiving their first payment in the latest cycle.

However, a fake news report was circulated that those who did not get the Covid-19 jab will not be eligible for the grant.

Sassa moved to shut down the claim, calling it “false”.

“Covid-19 vaccination is not part of the special Covid-19 SRD grant application criteria,” it said.

In May, the agency warned of fake messages making the rounds on social media, claiming beneficiaries of the grant would receive a “triple pay” of R1,050 if they hadn't got payments in the past months.

“Attention. If you haven’t received your last R350 for the passed [sic] months. Many people yesterday received R700 Sassa and some received triple pay R1,050,” read the message, before directing people to a google link.

The agency rubbished the message, saying it was not true and does not come from Sassa.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) also warned beneficiaries not to fall for a scam promising to get them a spot in line.

In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, it said it had “become aware of instances where self-appointed queue marshals ask customers who visit their branches a fee for a place in the front of the queue”.  

Sapo said this is illegal, and charges may be brought against those responsible.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal

As the SA Social Service Agency rolls out the R350 social relief of distress grants to approved beneficiaries, some are still struggling with the ...
News
1 day ago

Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status via WhatsApp

Applicants for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant can follow the progress of their application using WhatsApp.
News
2 days ago

Want to change your R350 grant payment method? Here is what you need to know

Sassa announced that applicants for the R350 social relief of distress grant can change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  3. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  4. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  5. Mbalula clears the air on R250 driving licence renewal booking fee South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...