South Africa

Three Gauteng pupils die in a week, two of them suicide cases: Lesufi

09 September 2021 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is offering counselling to families and classmates of three pupils who lost their lives this past week. File image
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is offering counselling to families and classmates of three pupils who lost their lives this past week. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is offering counselling to families and classmates of three pupils who lost their lives this past week.

The department learnt on Wednesday of the deaths of two pupils which were believed to be cases of suicides. They are a grade 10 boy from Emadwaleni Secondary School in Soweto and a grade 7 boy from PS Fourie Primary School in  Eersterust.

A grade 11 pupil from Clapham High School in Pretoria died on Tuesday, after falling sick on the school grounds. Lesufi said: “The learner allegedly felt sick at school while playing soccer during the physical training period. His parents were informed about his condition and an ambulance was immediately called to the school. Unfortunately, the learner passed on at Muelmed Hospital in Arcadia, Pretoria, later in the evening.

“We are deeply saddened by these untimely deaths and wish to convey our condolences to all the families who lost their children in these three different incidents. We mourn with the families, friends, teachers and fellow learners of these learners.

“There are no adequate words to express our sorrow at the loss of a child. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we, too, share their loss,” said Lesufi.

“Our psychosocial unit continues to provide support to the families and fellow classmates of the learners who passed away.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Teens in crisis: How the pandemic has pummelled adolescent mental health

The social isolation and constant alarms of the Covid-19 pandemic are particularly hard on teens, who need friendships to develop social and ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

School mourns after three teachers die in car crash in Northern Cape

A Northern Cape high school has been plunged into mourning after three teachers were killed in a horror crash on Saturday night, while a fourth ...
News
2 days ago

Condom vending machines join arsenal of interventions to help pupils

The provision of condoms is one of the services offered in programmes targeting adolescent girls and young women aged 10 to 19.
News
20 hours ago

Teen accused of stabbing Alex school classmate back in court

The case of a teenage school pupil charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a classmate in Alexandra, Johannesburg, has been postponed to ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  2. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  3. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  4. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News
  5. Handwriting 'reprimand' by judge John Hlophe is fake, says chief justice South Africa

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...