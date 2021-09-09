Vaccine status checks and price hikes as Sanlam manages huge Covid bill, limits virus-related losses

Sanlam has paid out R22bn in death claims since the start of last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of this, R8bn was paid in the first half of this year in SA alone, the group said on Thursday, presenting its half-year results.

Santam also continued to settle contingent business interruption (CBI) claims and paid R700m to policyholders in addition to the R1bn paid in interim relief in August last year, bringing the total CBI payments to R1.7bn at the end of August this year.

The group expects that existing reserves should largely mitigate the Covid-19-related excess mortality impact on operating profit for 2021.

“There however remains a significant amount of uncertainty regarding the impact of future waves, possible variants and the progress made with the vaccination rollout,” it cautioned.