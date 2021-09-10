Africa gets major boost in efforts to track and trace Covid-19 changes

For Africa to get on top of Covid-19 - and potentially other diseases in the future - being able to track and sequence pathogens is going to be key.

New disease variants, as shown by Covid-19's Delta, can change the course of pandemics, and identifying these changes is vital.

To this end, the continent received a huge boost on Thursday, with the announcement of a centre by the SA National Bioinformatics Institute (Sanbi), with support from the World Health Organisation.

Only 1% of more than 3-million Covid-19 sequences globally have been done in Africa.

Sanbi, based at the University of the Western Cape, will set up a regional Centre of Excellence for Genomic Surveillance in Cape Town, which will initially support 14 countries in improving their surveillance of Covid-19 and other diseases.

This will enable the 14 countries to scale up their sequencing 15-fold every month, said WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, at a briefing on Thursday. The results will shed light on how Covid-19 spreads into communities.

Moeti said: “The third wave has shown us how variants can hijack the efforts to tame the pandemic. Countries must step up surveillance because without genomic information, variants can spread undetected. You can’t fix what you don’t measure.”

The WHO will provide an initial $4.5m over six months for the initiative.