Approved for the R350 grant but still haven’t received your 'cash send' transfer? Here’s why
The SA Social Service Agency (Sassa) says there has been a delay in paying those who chose the “cash send” option for the R350 social relief of distress grant beneficiaries.
This comes after many complaints from people who chose the option and haven't received their money.
Speaking on SAfm on Thursday, Sassa general manager for grants operations Fanie Sethokga said the delay was due to Sassa not finalising a deal with different banking institutions.
He said beneficiaries will only be able to receive their payment through the Cash Send option once agreements with banks have been concluded.
“As far as approval and verification, we are ready, and as soon as the contracts are concluded, clients will be able to withdraw their money,” he said.
“I can't confirm right now whether we will be done by this week but I think, possibly, sometime towards the end of next week, we might be able to give a proper answer.”
Last week, the agency opened a system to change the grant payment method.
Sassa said applicants could change their method of payment for their money to be paid into a bank account.
The window to change the payment method is open until the end of Friday.
“Sassa confirms the bank account method as the most convenient and quickest way to receive the grant, thereby avoiding queues at the Post Office,” it said.
“The Post Office does not pay the social relief of distress grant during the normal social grant payments of the old age, disability and children’s grant.”
Those who still wish to collect their payment at the Post Office should wait for an SMS.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said applicants who approach the Post Office without an SMS would not be assisted.
“If you go to a post office because your neighbour told you they received their SMS, you won’t be assisted,” he said.
Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE recipients would receive an SMS from the agency informing them of their payment dates.
The Post Office also warned beneficiaries not to fall for a scam promising to get them a spot in line.
In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, it said it had “become aware of instances where self-appointed queue marshals ask customers who visit their branches a fee for a place in the front of the queue”.
Recipients can collect their payments at Post Offices by using the ID number system, which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money this month:
080
September 14, 21 and 28.
081
September 15, 22 and 29.
082
September 16, 23 and 30.
083
September 10 and 17.
084
September 13, 20 and 27.
085
September 14, 21 and 28
086
September 15, 22 and 29.
087
September 15, 23 and 30.
088
September 10 and 17.
089
September 13, 20 and 27.
