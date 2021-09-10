COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Despite suffering, most Gautengers happy with state’s response to pandemic

September 10 2021 - 08:40

Digital vaccination certificates just a week away, says health ministry

A week from now, all vaccinated South Africans will be eligible for a digital vaccination certificate, which the department of health says is “now under development”.

On Friday morning, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said, “We have commenced with the development of the digital vaccination certificate which will be protected from fraud.”

He said the new certificates will be uploadable on a smartphone and will be printable too.