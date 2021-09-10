'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being fired by the ANC
Social media was filled with reaction to the ANC firing controversial staff member Carl Niehaus, with some cheekily suggesting he should approach the EFF's labour desk for assistance.
Niehaus, a staunch supporter of both suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma, was employed on the sixth floor of Luthuli House in the secretary-general’s office.
Kgothatso Madisa reported for Sunday Times Daily that the disbanded MKMVA's spokesperson was issued with notice of his dismissal on Thursday evening by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter.
Niehaus threatened to lay criminal charges on behalf of the party’s disgruntled workers against the ANC top six - which includes party president Cyril Ramaphosa - over nonpayment of provident and pension funds, as well as UIF.
He was on Thursday asked to provide reasons why he should not be fired,
Potgieter said in her letter to Niehaus: “In your written representations you have not provided any cogent reasons for the ANC to arrive at any conclusion other than that the employment relationship between you and the organisation has completely and irretrievably broken down.
“Accordingly, this letter serves as notice of your summary dismissal as an employee of the ANC. You can collect your personal belongings from ANC security at Luthuli House tomorrow between 10am and 11am.”
Potgieter stated that instead of providing reasons why he should not be fired, Niehaus took it as a personal attack and “persisted with conduct that continuously brought your employer into disrepute”.
Niehaus remained defiant and later took to social media to thank those who supported him.
On social media, opinions were split over his axing, with some questioning what he did at Luthuli House, while others encouraged him to get help from the EFF's labour desk.
Things that are not in the ANC:— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) September 9, 2021
Father Christmas
The Easter Bunny
Carl Niehaus
Carl Niehaus here’s the signal 👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/rYmfxzaAhT— Xoza_m 💎 (@Xozam1) September 9, 2021
I'm waiting for Carl Niehaus to give us as the nation what is his job description at Luthuli house. He has been making noise noise since his employer Ace was suspended. Pule Mabe has put this guy in a tight corner. He must tell us who hired him and what position he applied for.— Liphapang (@Melatolp) September 9, 2021
I am contacting the #EFF labour desk on behalf of cde #CarlNiehaus . Cde Carl Niehaus pic.twitter.com/DkgzOkaZL1— Bheki from Bolt🇩🇯 (@ThaRealMaf) September 9, 2021
ANC is probably playing broke so they don’t have to pay Carl Niehaus. pic.twitter.com/n5fso5iYzt— Certified Vaxxed Malume (@bozzie_t) September 4, 2021
Carl Niehaus fell right into the trap. Politically it's the end for him. pic.twitter.com/Mmy17J63a2— IamDitiro (@Dee_Tee_Roo) September 9, 2021
Carl Niehaus should contact the EFF Labour desk 👀— YouDontNeedToKnowMyName (@S11E11B11A) September 9, 2021
