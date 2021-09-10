More than 5-million new people applied for the R350 grant this time around

As the country continues to battle raging unemployment and the after-effects of riots in KZN and Gauteng, more than 5-million people who had not previously applied for the R350 special relief of distress grant applied when it reopened last month.

So far more than 12-million applications for the grant have been made, with channels to apply congested from the moment they opened in early August.

Fanie Sethokga, General Manager for Grants Operations at Sassa, told SAfm this week that more than 5-million people who had previously not applied had done so this time around.

“As of September 1, we had received 12.2-million applications. Of those 6.8-million are clients who previously applied for the grant. 5.4-million are clients who are new, we never had them on our database as applicants before.”

The grant was reintroduced to provide assistance to “persons in dire material need that are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”, including those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Sethokga said by the end of August about 4.7-million applicants had been paid.