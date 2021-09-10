'My illness has worked out for good': Covid-19 anti-vaxxer becomes jab activist after spending six weeks in ICU

A little more than two months ago, Mark Joubert and his wife Vanessa, of Lansdowne in Cape Town, were Covid-19 anti-vaxxers.

But after the couple contracted the coronavirus early in July - which resulted in Vanessa spending 52 days at Groote Schuur Hospital, of which 42 were on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) - they’ve had a change of heart. Now, they are fervent vaccine advocates.

“When I woke up from coma my doctor’s exact words were, ‘Vanessa you’ve been to hell and back, and we didn’t expect you to make it.’ After he said those words I realised how sick I’d been. Apparently even before I got put in a ventilator I was so sick that I didn’t know my own husband,” said Vanessa, who turned 46 this week.

She celebrated her special day with her husband, and now says she cannot wait to be vaccinated as soon as she is eligible for the Covid-19 jab.

“My husband is fully vaccinated, and all my family members and colleagues, including those who were against the vaccine, are all vaccinated after they heard that I’m very sick in hospital. So my illness has worked out for good in a way. I’m urging everyone to vaccinate because having Covid-19 is no child’s play.

“Being in ICU is not easy, especially being on the ventilator all this time. I have lost so much weight and I still feel so tired, and my muscles feel so weak. It’s traumatic now being awake in ICU and having the memories of everything that I have gone through. One of the memories was when I thought I’m not going to make it, my body was just so weak,” she said.

Mark says that even though he had mild Covid-19 symptoms, the thought of possibly losing his wife was worse and changed his initial stance on vaccination.

“There were times that I had shortness of breath, not because of Covid-19 but due to the anxiety that I was going through. When I asked the doctors whether Venessa was going to get better, the response was '50/50'. Those words were very scary and I had panic attacks all the time,” he said.