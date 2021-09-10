South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | We have peace — the murder of Sinoxolo Mafevuka

10 September 2021 - 11:36 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Sinoxolo Mafevuka was raped and murdered after she left her Khayelitsha home to use the communal toilet about 200m away. File photo.
Sinoxolo Mafevuka was raped and murdered after she left her Khayelitsha home to use the communal toilet about 200m away. File photo.
Image: David Harrison

On March 2 2016, a young boy on his way to school discovered the naked body of a young woman in a communal toilet in Khayelitsha.

Sinoxolo Mafevuka, who was 19 years old, had been raped and strangled. Her body had been left slumped over a leaking toilet 200m from where her family slept.

The investigation into the young woman’s brutal murder would start slowly but would soon be hastened by another horrific murder in a place very different to Khayelitsha.

Two weeks after the murder, two young men would be arrested — but rather than delivering justice, the arrests and ensuing trial would only serve to bring to light how badly Mafevuka had been let down.

In episode 58 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into Mafevuka’s case and the deep inequities it highlighted in our society.    

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Thokozani Jiyane: Serial offender sentence analysis

Serial rapist Thokozani Jiyane’s reign of terror on the East Rand of Gauteng was recently brought to an end when he was sentenced to eight life ...
News
4 days ago

PODCAST | The mystery of Meadowbrook Doe

In 2012, contractors renovating a home in Meadowbrook, Germiston, found the skeletal remains of a female buried under the steps of a pool that had ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | ‘Don’t ever let me out of prison’ — the serial crimes of Bongani Mfeka

Bongani Mfeka would become known as the only serial murderer who renowned detective Piet Byleveld felt was truly remorseful for his crimes.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  3. Mbalula clears the air on R250 driving licence renewal booking fee South Africa
  4. Handwriting 'reprimand' by judge John Hlophe is fake, says chief justice South Africa
  5. Durban households fined for illegal use of municipal services South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans