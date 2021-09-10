South Africa

Police on manhunt for killers of Mpumalanga woman

10 September 2021 - 07:44
Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed and killed a Mpumalanga woman.
Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed and killed a Mpumalanga woman.
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

Mpumalanga police are searching for two men who allegedly killed a 39-year-old woman before making off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident took place in Pienaar, outside Mbombela on Tuesday.

“A manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

“According to the information reported, the victim was alone in her vehicle when she was blocked by a white Mercedes-Benz.

“It is said that two armed suspects came out from the vehicle and fatally shot her.

“It is further alleged that the suspects helped themselves to an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The woman was certified dead at the scene by a doctor.

Anyone with information that can assist police trace the suspects, is urged to call the investigating officer, Capt Vusi Thobela on 082 469 1956, or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Teen accused of stabbing Alex school classmate back in court

The case of a teenage school pupil charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a classmate in Alexandra, Johannesburg, has been postponed to ...
News
1 day ago

Old age home resident, 76, hit by stray bullet 'fired at Kebby Maphatsoe's funeral'

The bullet was allegedly fired during the funeral of Kebby Maphatsoe at West Park cemetery and struck Margaret Holloway's leg.
News
2 days ago

Ipid probes shooting of Phoenix man during alleged altercation with police over his wife

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a Phoenix man who was shot during an alleged altercation with police ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  3. Mbalula clears the air on R250 driving licence renewal booking fee South Africa
  4. Handwriting 'reprimand' by judge John Hlophe is fake, says chief justice South Africa
  5. ‘Cops told me my sister had hired hitmen to burn me and my 5 kids alive’ News

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans