SA faces suicide crisis as Sadag fields more than 75,000 calls for help since January

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has since January fielded more than 75,000 calls from South Africans contemplating suicide as well as from those who have attempted ending their lives.

This as the world marks World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday.

Sadag, which runs a dedicated suicide crisis helpline, said calls have come from “people who are really struggling, having serious suicidal thoughts, behaviours, and callers who have previously attempted suicide.

“There are still many more people who haven’t reached out, or who are too scared to talk to someone, and don’t know where to go for help,” said Cassey Chambers, the organisation's operations director.

“Suicide in SA has always been a concerning issue, with high rates of suicide even before Covid-19, especially among men who are four times more likely to die by suicide than women.

“Sadag has had a direct impact on the population’s mental health since Covid-19 lockdown last year, with more and more people reaching out for help every day, especially youth as they make up the majority of callers contacting Sadag.”