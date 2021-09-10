SA records 5,885 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 10%

SA recorded 5,885 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, but it was encouraging that the positivity rate - the number of new infections compared to the number of tests in the same period - declined towards a single-figure percentage.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday that the new infections came at a 10.3% positivity rate.

This comes after the NICD has, twice this week, commented on the fact that the number of cases being recorded across SA was on the decline - though it said that this didn't mean that the country's citizens could become complacent.