Two wounded in KZN shooting

A shooting incident in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Friday morning has left a man fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound to his head and another with moderate injuries.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said paramedics and private security arrived on the scene outside a home in Umdoni Road to find a Volkswagen Amarok and a Mercedes-Benz riddled with bullets.

"On closer inspection a male approximately 30 years of age was found seated in the Mercedes-Benz having suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

"Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him with breathing and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

"A second male victim was found in the Volkswagen and was treated for moderate gunshot injuries by a private ambulance service."

Van Reenen said the motive for the shootings were unknown.

TimesLIVE