South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joe Phaahla gives update on Covid-19 response and vaccine rollout plan

10 September 2021 - 07:28 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Joe Phaahla is on Friday giving an update on government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.

On Thursday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that SA had recorded 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths.

This, the institute said, pointed to a “sustained downward trend” in the latest coronavirus surge countrywide.

In total, there have been 2,843,042 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date in SA.

Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,479), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,223), the Eastern Cape (1,117), Gauteng (596) and the Free State (588).

The country has administered 14,367,151 vaccines. 

NICD says SA showing 'sustained downward trend' in Covid-19 cases

There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Thursday.
News
13 hours ago

Almost 9-million applications came in for Covid-19 R350 grant

Almost 9-million South Africans have applied for the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant.
News
1 day ago

Get the jab, pleads life insurer as it reveals extent of Covid-19 death claims

Momentum Metropolitan's life insurance businesses paid R10.7bn in death claims during the year, compared to an average of R5.6bn per year over the ...
News
1 day ago
