Who on earth do we vote for? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Who on earth does one vote for in the upcoming elections?

There are very few things in life that fill us with such boundless enthusiasm as an election. The pressure cooker of media analysis and rubbing shoulders with politicians is orgasmic, writes Piet Croucamp in this week's edition of Vrye Weekblad.

The results centre in Pretoria is an amphitheatre of journalists, analysts and employed folk with political ambition who are vying for the public's approval. Rumours, fears, myth and legend flow like blood until the truth is confirmed on the electronic boards. It is a great time to bond with commentators outside the Afrikaans circle because we are kind of over each other.

But we can't stand around and rub shoulders all day. We have to go vote too. Just like all other citizens, political analysts and journalists will also have to go make a subjective choice.

That is where the reality of politics sucks the life right out of us. We are boxed into the voting booths like circus lions. Elections are great equalisers.