COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 will end, but the psychological scars that many suffered won't heal so easily: Ghebreyesus
September 11 2021 - 13:10
You can now get the Covid-19 jab on campus at UCT, Wits and DUT: What you need to know
Students are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 as universities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg launch on-campus vaccination sites in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Wednesday called on students, staff and members of the broader community to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated.
The institution launched its community of hope vaccination centre on September 1 to make vaccination accessible to all.
September 11 2021 - 13:00
Study: Just R130 to halve your mortality risk if you’re at high risk from Covid-19
A device that costs as little as R130 has a good chance of saving your life if you're a high-risk Covid-19 patient.
A study of more than 38,000 high-risk people who tested positive for the virus found a 48% lower likelihood of death among those who used a pulse oximeter at home.
This was because a decrease in oxygen saturation was detected earlier, which in turn meant patients were not so sick when they were admitted to hospital and had less need of intensive care and mechanical ventilation.
September 11 2021 - 08:30
Covid-19 will end, but the psychological scars that many have suffered won't heal so easily: Ghebreyesus
#COVID19 will come to an end, but the psychological scars that so many have suffered won't heal so easily. We urgently need to improve #mentalhealth care, particularly in humanitarian situations. I thank HM Queen Mathilde of the Belgians & @antonioguterres for their commitment. pic.twitter.com/D8QzGhNPN3— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 9, 2021