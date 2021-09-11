COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 will end, but the psychological scars that many suffered won't heal so easily: Ghebreyesus

September 11 2021 - 13:10

You can now get the Covid-19 jab on campus at UCT, Wits and DUT: What you need to know

Students are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 as universities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg launch on-campus vaccination sites in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Wednesday called on students, staff and members of the broader community to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated.

The institution launched its community of hope vaccination centre on September 1 to make vaccination accessible to all.