Financial misconduct costs Eastern Cape lawyer his robes

Eastern Cape lawyer Mzwabantu Majola has lost his robes after three complaints about his conduct.

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) launched an application to have Majola barred from the profession and the high court in Makhanda delivered the judgment this week.

The LPC’s predecessor, the Cape Law Society, received two complaints about Majola in 2014. In one case, Majola acted as a seller of an immovable property that the complainant sought to buy and R1.35m was paid to him. The sale was cancelled but Majola did not return the money despite “repeated demands”.

In another case, Majola assisted a property owner with the sale and transfer of a residential property and R250,000 was paid into his account. But he “only tendered payment of part of the amount being R80,000”.