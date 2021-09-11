Need a ride to a Covid-19 vaccination site? Here’s how to get your trip for free - or at a serious discount

Want to get the vaccine but cannot get a ride? There are several ways to get to a vaccination site if you need a lift, and some are free or heavily discounted.

Since the vaccine rollout began in February, several companies have offered incentives to those who vaccinate. To date SA has administered more than 13.8-million vaccines.

Popular e-hailing services Uber, Bolt and DiDi help transport thousands across the country and have done their part to help with the vaccine rollout by offering free and discounted rides for people to vaccination sites.

Here’s what they are charging to get you to a vaccination site and back:

UBER — FREE UP TO R100

After giving away free rides to teachers earlier this year, Uber recently announced it had partnered with Mastercard to cover two free trips (up to R100 each) to and from select vaccination centres across the country until October 30 2021.

Trips must start or end at select vaccination centres, which you can view here.