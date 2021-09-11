Police watchdog investigates death of North West man during protest

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is looking into the death of a man during a violent protest in the North West on Friday.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said trucks and shops were burned during the protest and police allegedly fired shots at demonstrators.

“Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action,” said Langa.

“It is alleged that members of the community of Lichtenburg were protesting yesterday starting at about 4am, burning trucks and attacking shops. It is alleged that the police were firing shots at the protesters and one of the shots hit Ishmael Moerane Mafikeng on the right side of his chest.”