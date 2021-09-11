South Africa

Police watchdog investigates death of North West man during protest

11 September 2021 - 12:43
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the death of a man during a protest in the North West.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is looking into the death of a man during a violent protest in the North West on Friday.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said trucks and shops were burned during the protest and police allegedly fired shots at demonstrators.

“Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action,” said Langa.

“It is alleged that members of the community of Lichtenburg were protesting yesterday starting at about 4am, burning trucks and attacking shops. It is alleged that the police were firing shots at the protesters and one of the shots hit Ishmael Moerane Mafikeng on the right side of his chest.”

Langa said the 36-year-old’s friends found him lying on the side of the road around 8.20am and took him to General De La Rey Memorial Hospital. But he was dead on arrival.

“It is alleged that Ishmael was not one of the protesters. Ipid was called to the scene and reconstructed the scene,” said Langa.

“Ipid collected evidence, statements and spoke to the deceased’s mother, Dina Mofokeng. A post-mortem will be conducted on Monday.

“Ipid has not yet identified the police suspect as that will be determined by the results of the post-mortem. Investigations are continuing.”

TimesLIVE

