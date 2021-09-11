Rape victim left for dead lives to nail her attacker and see him jailed for life

A Free State man has been handed a life sentence for raping and kidnapping a woman he left for dead.

The high court in Bloemfontein sentenced Mpho Majoba, 29, this week. Majoba slit his victim’s throat and left her in the bushes in Rosendal in March, believing she was dead. But she crawled out and sought help. She was able to identify him.

“During trial it was revealed that on March 29 Majoba kidnapped and slit the throat of the victim before he raped her and robbed her of her two cellphones,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.