Teacher fired after inappropriate WhatsApp photos with matric pupil emerge

A teacher who had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a pupil earned a harsh rebuke before being fired this week.

Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator Mark Hawyes said accounting teacher P Phiri was "completely unrepentant" about his affair with a Pretoria matric pupil.

"It is almost certain that he would be willing to continue the relationship with [the pupil] or other learners at other schools, should he be given the opportunity to do so," said Hawyes, declaring Phiri unsuitable to work with children.

He said the father of three had been "arrogant, demeaning and supercilious" at the disciplinary hearing, and made similar remarks about the pupil after she testified on Phiri's behalf.

He said she adopted an "arrogant, high-handed" attitude and "much of her testimony consisted of making extreme demands to the extent of trying to push the commissioner into a corner to accept her assertions and call for apologies".

Intimate photographs of the learner with Phiri were part of the evidence against the Akasia teacher, and a fellow matric pupil at Amandsig Secondary School testified that the girl bragged about their relationship and shared pictures of herself and Phiri on WhatsApp.