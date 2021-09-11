South Africa

Three killed in drive-by shooting in Inanda

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
11 September 2021 - 20:02
Three women were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people standing in a queue in Inanda on Saturday.
Three women were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people standing in a queue in Inanda on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/ Pop Nukoonrat

Three people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group on people in Inanda, north of Durban on Saturday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a group of people were standing in a queue at a school when gunmen in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them.

“At this stage we have received a report of three females that have passed away. We also received a report that five people were injured, which includes four females and one male,” he said. 

He said the motive had not yet been established.

“Circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. Police in Inanda are standing off at the scene,” Naicker said.  

READ MORE:

Two wounded in KZN shooting

A shooting incident in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Friday morning has left a man fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound to his ...
News
1 day ago

Ipid probes shooting of Phoenix man during alleged altercation with police over his wife

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a Phoenix man who was shot during an alleged altercation with police ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Declined for the R350 grant? Here’s why and how to appeal South Africa
  2. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa
  3. Mbalula clears the air on R250 driving licence renewal booking fee South Africa
  4. Applied for the R350 grant? Here’s how you can check your application status ... South Africa
  5. Approved for the R350 grant but still haven’t received your 'cash send' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans