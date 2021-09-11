Three killed in drive-by shooting in Inanda

Three people were killed when gunmen opened fire on a group on people in Inanda, north of Durban on Saturday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a group of people were standing in a queue at a school when gunmen in an unknown vehicle fired shots at them.

“At this stage we have received a report of three females that have passed away. We also received a report that five people were injured, which includes four females and one male,” he said.

He said the motive had not yet been established.

“Circumstances of the shooting are being investigated. Police in Inanda are standing off at the scene,” Naicker said.