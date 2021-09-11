WATCH | Youngsters on horse-and-cart get vaccinated in Cape Town

Miles Julie, 18, and Siwe Maxwell, 24, directed their horse-and-cart through the Athlone drive-through Athlone vaccination site to receive their vaccination on Saturday morning.

Fatima Peters, site conductor at the Vaccination Centre of Hope drive-through in Athlone said: “It's impressive that they have made this positive move. We encourage especially our 18 to 34-year-olds to please come to our site, whether on a bicycle, motorcycle, a horse-on-cart. There's enough resources at this vaccination centre of hope.”

TimesLIVE