Western Cape offers funding to spur relaunch of in-person conventions

After 18 months without in-person conferences, exhibitions and business meetings, the Western Cape is gearing itself to reintroduce conventions that will allow people to mingle under one roof.

The province’s promotions agency, Wesgro, says its convention bureau wants to stimulate short and medium-term national and business events in the province.

But they will come with strict conditions, which include size restrictions and verification of the number of delegates.

In its announcement on Friday, Wesgro said it wants to ignite confidence in holding in-person or hybrid business events by assisting organisers with funding.

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said: “The value of the business events sector to the provincial economy cannot be underestimated, with the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape having hosted the most international association conferences in Africa over the last 10 years.

“We hope that this initiative will go a long way to supporting the sector, which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but has also shown great resilience.

“With our innovative hybrid conferencing and meeting facilities, world-class attractions and strict Covid-19 health measures in place, we continue to welcome business travellers.”

Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, chief convention bureau officer at SA Tourism, said: “We need to assist our clients to venture away from their screens safely and to again embrace the unique value face-to-face engagements can provide.”