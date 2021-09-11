You can now get the Covid-19 jab on campus at UCT, Wits and DUT: What you need to know

Students are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 as universities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg launch on-campus vaccination sites in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Wednesday called on students, staff and members of the broader community to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated.

The institution launched its community of hope vaccination centre on September 1 to make vaccination accessible to all.

“UCT encourages everyone to get vaccinated as it helps to protect against the worst possible effects of Covid-19 and will, in turn, lead to a reduced impact on the health system. This is one way to help our already overburdened healthcare workers,” said the university.