COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Sahpra approves Pfizer Covid-19 shot for children 12 and up

12 September 2021
FILE PHOTO: Brendan Lo (13) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, US, on May 13, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Brendan Lo (13) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, US, on May 13, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The South African Health Products Authority (Saphra) has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for use by children aged 12 and older, paving the way for the government to offer vaccinations to teenagers.

The health regulator said the decision came after a review of updated safety and efficacy information submitted in March this year.

After a bumpy start, South Africa's vaccination campaign has ramped up in recent months with a solid supply of shots secured and just over 12% of its more than 60-million people vaccinated. That puts the country well ahead of others on the continent.

