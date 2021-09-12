What you said: We should not have total booze bans during Covid-19 waves

Readers have told the government not to touch their booze, this despite a study revealing that full alcohol bans were more effective at reducing trauma cases than partial bans.

The study published by the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Stellenbosch University looked at trauma cases during SA’s bans on alcohol sales, finding that full bans during high lockdown levels reduced trauma cases and assaults.

The research used data from all trauma-related patients presented to the emergency centre at Mitchells Plain Hospital from March 1 to September 29 2020, and corresponding periods during 2019 were exported from an existing database.

The first total ban on alcohol was enforced in March 2020, followed by a second in July and the third in December. The fourth ban was implemented on June 28 this year and was lifted 28 days later.

SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) chairperson Sibani Mngadi said the four bans on alcohol sales resulted in a total loss in retail sales revenue of R45.1bn, or equivalent to 15.8% of the sector’s projected sales for 2020 and 2021.