South Africa

969 arrested in three-day police blitz across Gauteng

13 September 2021 - 11:19
Of the arrested suspects, 200 were caught for gender-based violence and femicide-related offences. Stock photo.
Of the arrested suspects, 200 were caught for gender-based violence and femicide-related offences. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Roadblocks, stop and search operations, raids and inspections over three days in Gauteng resulted in the arrest of 969 people and the seizure of suspected stolen goods, liquor and firearms.

Multidisciplinary operations including police, traffic officials, private security, home affairs and the Gauteng liquor board were held in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng and the West Rand last week from Wednesday to Friday.

“Of the arrested suspects, 200 were caught for gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide-related offences, while 14 were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and 80 are undocumented immigrants,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

“The others were charged with crimes including possession of unlicensed firearms, assault GBH and dealing in drugs.

“Liquor compliance resulted in the closing of 45 liquor outlets operating without a licence and two liquor outlet owners were charged for non-compliance with the Disaster Management Act regulations for trading after stipulated hours.

“Other seizures included 13,040g of dagga, 37 mandrax tablets, crystal meth, 42 sachets of nyaope, two unlicensed firearms and more than R13,000 in cash.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “The successes obtained from this operation alone are indicative of the commitment that law enforcement agencies, the community, civil society and private stakeholders have in reducing the levels of crime Gauteng.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

City of Cape Town issues warning against illegal events

The City of Cape Town warned on Sunday it would intensify its clampdown on illegal events in the coming weeks.
News
21 hours ago

Cash-in-transit driver who ‘vanished with R2m’ nabbed three years later

A cash-in-transit driver who allegedly stole cash he was supposed to load into ATMs in KwaZulu-Natal in 2017 has been arrested.
News
1 day ago

Police, clients and partners responsible for most rapes of sex workers - study

A study by MRC and Wits University researchers, with the assistance of sex workers, found that almost 60% of sex workers had been raped in the past ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News
  4. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa
  5. 'If Ramaphosa doesn't ease lockdown restrictions ... we aren't going to take ... News

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown