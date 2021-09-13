British American Tobacco under fire for 'sabotaging' SA and Zim rivals

Bribes, lies and spies.

These are some of the shocking claims contained in a Bureau of Investigative Journalism report into how British American Tobacco (BAT) allegedly paid bribes – including to former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe – and used illegal surveillance to “sabotage” its rivals in both SA and Zim.

The report, published on Monday in a joint investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, BBC Panorama and the University of Bath. revealed how BAT was linked to a conspiracy to pay a bribe of between $300,000 and $500,000 (R4.2m-R7.1m) to Mugabe to get certain people released from jail.

The report alleged that thousands of leaked documents, obtained by BBC Panorama, showed how BAT funded a network of almost 200 secret informants in Southern Africa.

The leaked documents suggest there were discussions about paying a bribe to Mugabe’s political party Zanu-PF.

It further revealed how BAT allegedly paid bribes to South African a private security company, Forensic Security Services (FSS), to conduct a secret operation to hamper rival tobacco businesses in Zimbabwe.