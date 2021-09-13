I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages

Remove the cabbages from the pavement in front of your house or answer to the law.

This is the warning a Tshwane resident was given after the city’s metro police department (TMPD) paid him a visit at his home on September 9.

Joe Nkuna, from Theresapark in Akasia, said TMPD officers had given him until Tuesday to remove the cabbages or be charged.

On Monday Nkuna told TimesLIVE he started the vegetable garden in front of his house in 2019 to help his wife, who volunteers as part of her social work duties in Soshanguve.