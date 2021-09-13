South Africa

LISTEN | Cyril Ramaphosa's vaccine passport contradiction spotted by many

13 September 2021 - 15:23 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that SA was considering implementing vaccine passports for certain events. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that SA was considering implementing vaccine passports for certain events. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

The presidency seems to have had a change of heart regarding the potential implementation of a vaccine passport system.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country was considering implementing vaccine passports for certain events, in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Listen to what was said here: 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

“We will be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events, so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated,” said Ramaphosa.

However, this move seems to be in direct contrast with a statement made on February 1, when the president assured the nation that no-one’s movement would be limited if they elected not to get vaccinated.

“Nobody will be forbidden from travelling to wherever they want to travel to, including from enrolling at school or taking part in any public activity, if they have not been vaccinated,” he said at the time.

This contradiction was noted by many South Africans and saw #VaccinePassport trending on various social media platforms, with people criticising the contradiction or defending the presidency’s adjusted stance.

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa says vaccine passports are coming, but some are not impressed

Vaccine passports and the easing of lockdown restrictions under level 2 have scores talking on social media.
News
6 hours ago

Vaccine passport on the cards as Ramaphosa moves SA to level 2

The president loosened some restrictions and implored South Africans to spread the vaccine message
Politics
18 hours ago

'Don't touch my booze': Mzansi gives 'vaccine passport' proposal thumbs down

The possible implementation of a "vaccine passport" to buy booze has been given a big no by many TimesLIVE readers.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News
  5. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown