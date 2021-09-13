LISTEN | Cyril Ramaphosa's vaccine passport contradiction spotted by many
The presidency seems to have had a change of heart regarding the potential implementation of a vaccine passport system.
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country was considering implementing vaccine passports for certain events, in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Listen to what was said here:
“We will be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events, so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated,” said Ramaphosa.
However, this move seems to be in direct contrast with a statement made on February 1, when the president assured the nation that no-one’s movement would be limited if they elected not to get vaccinated.
“Nobody will be forbidden from travelling to wherever they want to travel to, including from enrolling at school or taking part in any public activity, if they have not been vaccinated,” he said at the time.
This contradiction was noted by many South Africans and saw #VaccinePassport trending on various social media platforms, with people criticising the contradiction or defending the presidency’s adjusted stance.