Man nabbed for operating 'illegal gold processing lab' in Mpumalanga

13 September 2021 - 12:31
The alleged illegal gold processing lab in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

A 34-year-old man will make a bid for bail on Wednesday after he was arrested for operating an alleged illegal gold processing lab in Pilgrim's Rest, Mpumalanga.

Thabang Ntsibane, from Lesotho, was remanded on Friday after appearing in the Graskop magistrate's court.

He was arrested on Thursday during a police operation that focused on illegal mining.

“The operation was conducted at Pilgrim's Rest, where Ntsibane was found operating an illegal gold-bearing material lab.

“The team seized bags of gold bearing materials and cash found in possession of the suspect,” said police spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

The suspect was charged for contravening the precious metals act and the immigration act.

