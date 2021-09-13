Myths and misinformation could be preventing KZN's elderly from vaccinating

The KwaZulu-Natal government believes myths and misinformation about safety of the Covid-19 vaccination may have led to fewer senior citizens wanting to take the jab.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, premier Sihle Zikalala said there was concern about the lower rate of vaccinations in the province.

“We are vaccinating, on average, 30,000 people each day between Monday and Friday, and less than 10,000 over weekends.

“What is even more concerning is that people who fall under the vulnerable 60 plus age group are no longer registering or coming forward to get vaccinated.

“We still have about 400,000 of these senior citizens – who are at higher risk of succumbing to Covid-19 if they get infected - who have not been vaccinated.”

The premier said the 18-34 group - who are less at risk of suffering Covid-19 complications - were doing much better when it came to vaccinating, compared to those 60 and older.