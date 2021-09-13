SA passes 85,000 Covid-19 deaths as 125 fatalities recorded in 24 hours

There were also 2,640 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed infections to date to 2,860,835

Of the new cases, 864 were in the Eastern Cape and 601 were in KwaZulu-Natal. No other province passed the 500 mark for new daily infections, with the Free State recording 258, the Western Cape recording 240 and the Northern Cape recording 229. Gauteng recorded just 150 new infections.

The number of people now in hospital with Covid-19 related illnesses was also close to dropping to fewer than 10,000. This after there were 163 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted to 10,140.

TimesLIVE