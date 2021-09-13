South Africa

SA passes 85,000 Covid-19 deaths as 125 fatalities recorded in 24 hours

13 September 2021 - 19:25 By TimesLIVE
South Africa recorded 2,640 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone, with the country now having recorded more than 85,000 fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday that there were 125 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic in SA in March 2020 to 85,002.

There were also 2,640 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed infections to date to 2,860,835

Of the new cases, 864 were in the Eastern Cape and 601 were in KwaZulu-Natal. No other province passed the 500 mark for new daily infections, with the Free State recording 258, the Western Cape recording 240 and the Northern Cape recording 229. Gauteng recorded just 150 new infections.

The number of people now in hospital with Covid-19 related illnesses was also close to dropping to fewer than 10,000. This after there were 163 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted to 10,140.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

COVID-19 WRAP | SA moves to level 2 as Covid-19 infections decline

Covid-19 live updates.
News
1 day ago

I recently recovered from Covid-19, can I still donate blood?

Blood donors have to wait 14 to 28 days after recovering from Covid-19 before donating blood again.
News
13 hours ago

All the news about the coronavirus pandemic in SA and abroad

For all the latest coverage on covid-19 and coronavirus
News
14 hours ago

Durban judge wants proof of Covid-19 jab or you’re barred from courtroom

A Durban high court judge presiding over a R28m corruption case involving KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu has ordered that anyone ...
News
1 day ago

Proteas batsman says Covid-19 has turned touring into a grind

The dramatic cancellation of the fifth Test between England and India at a sold-out Old Trafford on Friday has brought into sharp focus the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sahpra approves Pfizer Covid-19 shot for children 12 and up

The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for use by children aged 12 and older, paving the way for ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Get your jab so we can get back to normal’: TS Galaxy players vaccinated

As part of a government drive to get hesitant citizens vaccinated, players for TS Galaxy FC lined up to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

You can now get the Covid-19 jab on campus at UCT, Wits and DUT: What you need to know

Prof Shabir Madhi, dean of the faculty of health sciences and professor of vaccinology at Wits University, said vaccination reduces the transmission ...
News
2 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Mines have best case for making workplace vaccination mandatory

Many companies are surely being asked the same question after Discovery took the lead last week
Business
1 day ago
