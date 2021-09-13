South Africa

Teen 'crushed' by tyre while playing with friends at school: Netcare 911

13 September 2021 - 17:53 By TimesLIVE
A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when this tyre landed on top of him while he was playing a game with friends, Netcare 911 paramedics said.
A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when this tyre landed on top of him while he was playing a game with friends, Netcare 911 paramedics said.
Image: Supplied / Netcare911

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with “serious internal injuries” after he was “crushed” by a tyre, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident took place at a high school on Gauteng's East Rand at about midday on Monday.

“Reports indicate that a group of friends were playing roller games with a large tyre when it became unbalanced, landing on a 14-year-old boy. A nearby sports coach who heard the calls for help managed to lift the tyre off the boy,” said Herbst.

The teen was treated at the school's first-aid room.

“When paramedics arrived, they found that the child had serious internal injuries. He was treated on scene while a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated. Once stabilised, the patient was flown to a specialist medical facility.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Woman set alight in car outside Benoni preschool in ‘domestic dispute’

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being set alight, allegedly during a domestic dispute, in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.
News
1 hour ago

73,000 applications for grades 1 and 8 lodged at Gauteng schools

Gauteng's public school system recorded more than 73,000 successful grade 1 and grade 8 applications on Monday – day 1 of phase 2 of online ...
News
1 hour ago

Teacher fired after inappropriate WhatsApp photos with matric pupil emerge

A teacher who had a sexual relationship with a pupil earned a harsh rebuke before being fired this week.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News
  5. 'He should contact the EFF labour desk' - SA weighs in on Carl Niehaus being ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown