WATCH | ‘Get your jab so we can get back to normal’: TS Galaxy players vaccinated
Players for TS Galaxy FC lined up to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at the soccer club's headquarters in Benmore, Johannesburg, on Monday.
The event was part of a government drive in which popular athletes and artists receive public vaccinations in an effort to convince hesitant citizens to get the jab.
TS Galaxy captain Mlungisi Mbunjana said he was elated to get his vaccination.
“I feel good, I've just taken my jab,” he said.
Mbunjana urged citizens to get vaccinated so that life could return to “normal”.
“Most of the countries in Europe, Asia and South America are getting back to normal and we are left behind because we don't want to get vaccinated,” Mbunjana said.
The Galaxy skipper hopes for the day when he can return to the field in front of a vibrant crowd of supporters — something the government has hinted could be in sight for the country's vaccinated.
TimesLIVE