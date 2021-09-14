WATCH | Aikona: Tshwane man to contest fine for pavement vegetable garden

A vegetable pavement garden, planted to help his wife's community outreach programme, has landed a Tshwane resident a fine for a bylaw infringement.

Joe Nkuna, from Theresapark in Akasia, who was given until Tuesday to remove cabbages from the pavement in front of his house, said about 20 Tshwane metro police officers travelling in five vehicles arrived at his home at noon.

According to the infringement notice given to Nkuna, he “intentionally interfered in any manner with the property of the municipality”.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba confirmed that Nkuna was charged for obstructing the sidewalk and issued with a fine of R1,500.

Nkuna was instructed to remove the remainder of the cabbages before the end of the day.

“I will remove it, but it makes me feel very bad.”