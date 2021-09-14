Alcohol industry says scientists urged government to return to ‘normal’ sales for off-site consumption

The government’s decision to extend alcohol sales for off-site consumption by only one extra day a week under level 2 of the lockdown went against the advice of scientists who opted for a full return to trading.

The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) pointed this out on Tuesday, citing an advisory note from the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 dated September 6.

Salba charged the single day extension “imposed unnecessary restrictions on the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the easing of lockdown restrictions would allow the sale of alcohol from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm for off-site consumption.

The MAC advisory recommended sales for off-site consumption be returned “to the usual hours of sale in terms of the Liquor Act.” It said “increasing the number of days for alcoholic beverage sales for off-site consumption by only one day is difficult to justify, and a return to normal selling hours is preferable”.