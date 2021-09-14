‘Complete rebuild’ for Springfield Value Centre after R400m unrest and looting damage

“It is anticipated rebuilding and repairs will take more than 12 to 18 months. We will commence the rebuild shortly after tenders have been procured and awarded,” said Ramsahai.

Regarded as one of SA’s blue chip properties, she said there is “a great deal of demand” for space in the centre.

“Our current tenant mix is strong and our tenants wish to return to trade as soon as possible. With the rebuild we have an opportunity to further strengthen our tenant mix with new tenants.”

Ramsahai said SAC was committed to investing in its properties.

“Given the impact of Covid-19, we know many people have become unemployed and people are desperate. New employment opportunities may be created for the local community not only during construction but also with the offering of new retail opportunities by enabling tenants to trade as soon as possible.”

TimesLIVE