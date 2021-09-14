Epic times as social media guru Emma Sadleir gives birth, marries and catches Covid-19

“Then in July we all got Covid. It was during lockdown, nobody was going anywhere so I have absolutely no idea how we caught it,” she said, explaining that she, Berkowitz, both her parents and both children caught the virus at the same time.

“I was breast-feeding at the time and was immune-compromised so I got it the worst,” she said, relieved that neither of her parents got very sick.

She was given a bed in the postnatal ward at Park Lane Clinic, where she spent a week feeling like “I was recovering from some kind of brain injury because of all the dissociation and fog”.

She returned home, where recovery has been a bit of a battle with baby Tommy, toddler Charlotte, no nanny during lockdown and an endless stream of work coming in. And the requests she receives are hard-core, graphic and all the more horrific because the victims and offenders she deals with are often children.