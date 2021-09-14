South Africa

Eskom is facing a shortage of mini substations in Gauteng, utility says as nine workers were held hostage

14 September 2021 - 11:30
The community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane held nine Eskom employees hostage in a protest over the replacement of a mini substation in their area. Stock photo.
The community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane held nine Eskom employees hostage in a protest over the replacement of a mini substation in their area. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Power utility Eskom says it is working on addressing a shortage of mini substations in Gauteng.

This comes after the community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane, held nine Eskom employees hostage over the replacement of a mini substation in their area.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi said the employees had been safely evacuated.

Issues can be resolved without threatening lives of our employees
Amanda Qithi

“We can confirm that the employees who were held hostage by the community of Morula View have been safely evacuated by law enforcement agencies. None of them have been injured,” Qithi said.

She said Eskom had been experiencing high incidents of equipment failure due to the network being overloaded through illegal connections, unauthorised operations, tampering and infrastructure vandalism.

“We are dealing with the challenge of a shortage of mini substations which has led to delays in the replacement of this equipment.

“Morula View is among the areas affected by the delays. We are working with manufacturers for a faster turnaround time so that we are able to replace the equipment and restore supply,” said Qithi.

Eskom condemned the hostage situation and urged the community to be patient and refrain from engaging in violent and criminal acts.

“We believe issues can be resolved without threatening lives of our employees.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Eskom staff rescued after hostage situation in Tshwane

Eskom employees were held hostage by the community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane, before being safely evacuated by law ...
News
4 hours ago

State insurer Sasria in talks over larger bailout after July protests, looting

SA's state-owned insurance company Sasria is in talks with National Treasury for a larger bailout than the R3.9bn already promised, its managing ...
News
5 days ago

City Power suspends CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo

City Power has confirmed the suspension of its CEO Mongezi Ntsokolo.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  5. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown