South Africa

Eskom staff rescued after hostage situation in Tshwane

14 September 2021 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
An illegal electricity connection. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Eskom employees were held hostage by the community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane, before being safely evacuated by law enforcement agencies.

The electricity utility said on Monday night: “The hostage situation follows the community’s demands for a mini-substation replacement.

“Eskom has experienced high incidents of equipment failure due to illegal connections, unauthorised operations on the network, meter bypasses and tampering and infrastructure vandalism.

“Such criminal acts are condemned.”

