Fresh challenge to granting medical parole to Jacob Zuma

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has launched a court application to declare that correctional services department head Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole is unlawful and is set aside.

This is the second application before the high court in Pretoria challenging the national commissioner’s decision to grant Zuma parole. The DA launched its application last Friday.

The HSF said it wrote to Fraser last Monday to request the record of and the reasons for his decision to place Zuma on medical parole.

The foundation said Fraser did not respond to its request by Sep. 13, the deadline set for response.

The foundation then launched its urgent application before the court on Tuesday in two parts.

In Part A, the HSF seeks the record of and the reasons for Fraser’s decision to place Zuma on medical parole. This is to facilitate the relief sought in Part B of its application, which is the review and setting aside of Fraser’s decision.

The HSF also seeks an order substituting the decision with a decision refusing Zuma’s application for medical parole.

In June, the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court for failure to comply with an earlier court order that he honour a summons to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Zuma was released on Sep. 5, which was 58 days after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal on July 8.