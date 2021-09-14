Hard-hit by July looting, Clicks says 30% of Sasria claim has been paid

Health and beauty chain Clicks has been hard-hit by the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and is still trying to claw back its losses.

In a trading update on Tuesday, the company said 52 Clicks stores and one The Body Shop store were looted and vandalised. The affected stores represented 6% of the group’s store base.

Most have reopened, though 11 stores remain closed. “It is expected that a further five will be reopened by the end of the first half of the 2022 financial year and four in the second half,” it added.

The final two damaged stores are scheduled to open only in the 2023 financial year.

The United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) and Clicks distribution centres in KwaZulu-Natal were both looted and damaged. These reopened on July 26 and Aug. 16 respectively.

Additional costs were incurred for private security services to protect the distribution centres, as well as air transportation costs to supply medicines from Johannesburg to UPD customers in KwaZulu-Natal, said the group.

Its total claim to the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) amounts to R726m.