'It was all an act': Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's explanation of damning video

“Do I understand you correctly that you were told to respond in that manner by Njabulo Kunene?”

Ndlovu responded: “Yes, you heard me correctly. That is what I said. I was giving those answers in the clip but I was responding in that manner because I was told that is how I am meant to reply even for that day. He told me this on the same day, on the 7th [March 2018] after I met up with him at the gate of the hospital,” said Ndlovu.

“Njabulo and I stood there and had a discussion of how I should respond. He said the driver was a thug and he would agree to take us to Bushbuckridge only if he knew we were going to do something that would get us money. I was coached by Njabulo to reply in that manner,” Ndlovu told the court.

“Njabulo did not have money for us to travel to Bushbuckridge,” said Ndlovu.

The video she is referring to is part of the state’s case against her. Ndlovu is accused of murdering five of her relatives and her lover to cash in on funeral and life insurance policies taken out in their names. Ndlovu is alleged to have pocketed more than R1.4m from policy payouts.

This video was obtained after Kunene had told police he was being hassled by Ndlovu, who had wanted him to carry out the hit. The police set up a sting operation that led to them planting a recording device in the car and capturing Ndlovu explain how she wanted the six to be killed.